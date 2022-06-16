Today's Forecast: Sunshine with a bit cooler temps and decreasing humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cold front pushed through West Michigan overnight / early this morning with scattered thunderstorms leaving dry conditions behind the front for the rest of the day. Temperatures remain warm in the middle to upper 80s today, but there will be less humidity as our dew points gradually slide back. The most comfortable air of the week settles in on Friday and Saturday, with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will return to the upper 70s! There's a small chance for a pop-up shower on Sunday, but most of the region will remain dry. If you liked this week's heat ... just wait. Another round of temperatures near 90 degrees is anticipated for next week Monday through Wednesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Chance of a morning shower or thunderstorm, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. A little cooler and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts upward of 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear & less humid. Lows in the lower 60s. West northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid, very pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low humidity and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for pop-up shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Humidity builds through the day & heat returns. Highs in the upper 80s.

