Today's Forecast: Sunshine returns ahead of active week

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: Many areas in West Michigan saw 1-3 inches of snow Saturday. This will lead to slick roads to begin the day Sunday but the good news is that the weather will be much calmer for the second half of the weekend. Sunday's forecast features a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A few clouds and maybe a few flurries are possible in northeastern areas. After a cold start Monday, another nice day is likely with mostly sunny skies and highs near 40 degrees. After Monday, the weather turns much more active with daily rain chances and milder temperatures. Don't forget to wake up early on Tuesday, March 3 between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see the total lunar eclipse. We may see a "blood red" moon, providing skies are reasonably clear. Get more here.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cold and mostly clear. Lows in the teens with wind chill readings near 10 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Showers likely, especially later in the day. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Showers possible later in the day with mild temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Showers early with falling temps. Highs in the 50s.

