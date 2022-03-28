Today's Forecast: Sunshine, breezy winds and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A bitter cold start to your morning with wind chills in the low teens as temperatures are kicking off in the upper teens and 20s. A mix of mostly sun and a few clouds hangs around for today, with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures rebound back to the 40s by Tuesday as we stay dry for much of your daylight hours. We're tracking a bigger system arriving late Tuesday night into Wednesday that could bring widespread rain and some wintry mix precipitation through Friday. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northwest to north at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper teens.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. A wintry mix develops late in the evening into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of a wintry mix in the early morning changes over to scattered rain showers with some possible rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Chance for morning rain showers transitioning to a wintry mix later on. Highs around 50 with temperatures falling throughout the day.

