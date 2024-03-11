Today's Forecast: Sunshine and much warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Happy Monday! After a chilly start this morning, high temperatures will climb to the middle 50s this afternoon. Our wind has shifted to southwesterly and will gust up to 25 mph this afternoon, but helps advect warmer air into West Michigan. Monday will also be our sunniest day of the work week, but thankfully not the warmest. Our wave of warmth extends into Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, while Wednesday features a slight shower chance, but most look to stay dry until Thursday. We track another low pressure system Thursday that will gradually cool us down into the weekend, and may bring us another half inch or more of rain! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West/southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a stray shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

