Today's Forecast: Sunny with a breeze and hot temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This is the week to keep a bottle of water nearby and find ways to stay cool! We're setting into another dry, hot stretch with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This dry stretch will continue to lock in our drought conditions across most of the state. We will have an elevated fire risk through Wednesday, as well. The heat, low humidity, and breeze out of the east could allow for a fire to spread rapidly. Do not burn! Summer officially arrives on Wednesday with the summer solstice, providing us with the most daylight of any other day... racking up more than 15 hours! The chance of rain will finally return by the end of the week. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms will be possible on Friday and this weekend, however any rain will be limited! The greater opportunity for widespread rain will be late Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front. At this point, a few stronger thunderstorms are possible. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s near 90. Winds northeast/east at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Summer officially arrives...known as the summer solstice! Highs around 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of a shower. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the chance of a shower. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

