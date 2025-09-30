Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This great stretch of late summer-like weather will continue and is thanks to a huge area of high pressure that will remain in control across the region this week. For comparison: "average" this time of year are highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Unfortunately, even though the dry & warm weather is nice for outdoor activities, the drought conditions will continue to worsen across West Michigan this week. There's no sign of any precipitation coming our way this week. The tropics are somewhat active off the Southeast coast of the United States with Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto. At this point, neither storm is projected to make landfall in the United States and are moving out to sea. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs near 80. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds north/northeast light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

