Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This overall pattern of warmth and sunshine over the Great Lakes continues the next several days. That means each day will start off comfortably mainly in the 50s, then get quite warm in the afternoon (80s). Luckily, there won't be much in the way of humidity. We'll likely stay dry this week, but there are minor shower chances with a weak cold front pushing into the state on Friday. We will likely remain above normal in temperatures for the remainder of September, but a few cooler days are coming next week as the blocking pattern along with dry/warm temperatures begins to break down. We really could use some rain at this point, and we may finally see some moisture next week as another stronger system tracks directly into Michigan! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Light east-southeast winds. Don't forget to check out the full harvest moon!

THURSDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. A shower or two is possible as a cold front tracks through the state. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

