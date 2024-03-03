Today's Forecast: Sunny & warm day with morning fog

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: We're ending the weekend even warmer than it began! Temperatures will climb another 10 degrees warmer Sunday than Saturday, peaking at 70 degrees on Monday. Patchy fog is around for the morning commute for some of West Michigan, especially inland areas. Fog will lift quickly as the sun rises, and expect minimal clouds cover today for a warm Sunday. Winds will be breezy out of the south/southeast with a sustained wind up to 20 mph. This wind is helping continue the surge of warmth, leading to record breaking heat on Monday. The current March 4 record high is 66 degrees set back in 1983, with a current forecast of 70 degrees. Record temps don't last long, as a cold front slides in Monday evening and overnight, allowing for showers and thunderstorms into Tuesday as temps fall back into the 50s for the remainder of the week. Thankfully, severe thunderstorms are not likely. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Early morning fog with visibility below 1 mile in some areas. Mostly sunny skies with a south/southeast wind at 15 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Gradually increasing clouds. South/southeast breeze at 10 to 20 mph. Very mild low temperatures, in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm with record high temperatures likely. Showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. High in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly to partly cloudy. High in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

