Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, beautiful

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: A little fog each morning, otherwise lots of sun with warm afternoon temps each day through Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine is on the horizon for the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. This huge pattern shift is thanks to a large high pressure nudging in from the Plains, bringing dry, sunny and summer-like weather to West Michigan for the next week. For comparison: "average" highs this time of year are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Mid-week next week temperatures could cool down a few degrees, but are likely to remain above average through the first week of October. The dry weather is nice for outdoor activities, but will worsen drought conditions. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.\

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Patchy fog. Clear and cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Winds: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

