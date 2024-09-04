Today's Forecast: Sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Meteorological Fall started this week, and by this weekend it will certainly feel like it! We'll work back into the 80s today and Thursday, but not for long. Things become a bit more unsettled Thursday night/Friday as a cold front swings through the state and cools us down into the 60s this weekend. We'll have shower and a few thunderstorm chances Thursday night into Friday, but severe weather is NOT likely. Colder air coming in aloft with keep the chance for a few showers around on Saturday, mostly along the lake shore with lake enhanced moisture. The system should exit West Michigan by Sunday, but a few clouds and an isolated shower will still be possible. We do have the chance for a few waterspouts on Lake Michigan this weekend with significantly cooler air flowing over the relatively warmer waters. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortably cool. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. P.M. and nighttime showers develop as a cold front approaches. A rumble of thunder also possible. Daytime highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool with a chance of isolated to scattered showers. Highs only in the low/mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the mid 60s.

