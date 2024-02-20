Today's Forecast: Sunny skies with warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today will be the sunniest day of the week, but not the warmest! Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s after starting the day in the middle 20s. Temperatures keep climbing, reaching back into the lower 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. There's a chance of light rain Wednesday into Thursday with totals expected to be less than a quarter of an inch with much of the rain expected along and south of I-94. There is an isolated chance of flurries Friday night, although no accumulations are expected. The long range forecast looks wet and mild to kick off March! Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Slight chance of a light rain shower. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers along and south of I-96 in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Stray flurry possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

