Today's Forecast: Sunny skies & seasonable temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Another mild and sunny day is on tap, with temperatures gradually rising to the upper 40s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will begin to increase overnight into Monday, but conditions are expected to remain dry. Cooler air pushes into West Michigan, but most of our highs for the week will be in the 40s. Our next chance of precipitation is expected to move in Tuesday morning from the south. This starts as rain, and will be warm enough most of Tuesday, but changing to a rain/snow mix Tuesday evening/night as colder air settles in. By Wednesday, cooler air may linger around the Great Lakes and create some light lake effect snow. There will be minimal accumulations, if any. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunshine and seasonable. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows near 30 degrees. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely, possible mixing with snow showers by the evening and night hours. Highs in lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY / THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

