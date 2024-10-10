Today's Forecast: Sunny, pleasant, seasonable

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This week has been an awesome frame of fall weather, but rain chances finally return this weekend. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for all of West Michigan until 9 A.M. this morning. We expect lows in the low/mid 30s, with some rural locations in the upper 20s. Friday will feature Partly cloudy, breezy, warm conditions with highs in the 70s! Our next shower chance arrives on Saturday as a low pressure system starts working into the region. Better chances are here on Sunday with sharply cooler temperatures in the 50s by then. Hurricane Milton continues to blast through Florida and will emerge today in the Atlantic after lashing the Florida peninsula. It made landfall last night around 8:30 just south of Tampa as a strong Category 3 with 120 mph winds. Click here to get more from the National Hurricane center on this monster storm. Indications are that temperatures may cool into the 50s for us by next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant, seasonable. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, not as cold. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with showers likely. Highs only in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

