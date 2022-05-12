Today's Forecast: Sunny, hot and less humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: West Michigan will keep temperatures hot today and Friday, with near record highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will recede a little for today, with dew points back in the 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are also likely both days. A cold front arrives this weekend, which will increase our rain chances later Saturday and into Sunday. In addition to the rain chances, the cold front will filter in cooler air for the weekend and next week. High temperatures are anticipated to return to the middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday. For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot! A little less humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot! Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

