Today's Forecast: Sunny, comfortable and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today will feature high temperatures in the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. Take full advantage of this prime weather and spend time outdoors this weekend as our beautiful Michigan fall colors approach peak, and it may be the last weekend of 70 degree temperatures for the season. Tonight, temperatures only dip to the middle 50s, with mostly clear skies. A few clouds are possible late in the day on Sunday, with the chance of rain showers developing early next week. The approaching system could bring shower chances on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The greatest likelihood for widespread rain showers will be late Tuesday evening and Wednesday. Cooler temperatures additionally settle in, back to the 60s for the middle of the week. Thursday features partly cloudy skies and mid 50 degree temperatures, which tend to be average for this time of year. The remainder of the week looks to be dry and cool. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm, and continued pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of hit-or-miss showers. Highs in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers as a cold front presses through the state. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s to near 60.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs reach the mid 50s.

