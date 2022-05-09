Today's Forecast: Sunny & breezy with warm temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A sunny start to your Monday. We will likely see a long, dry, warm really hot for this time of year stretch of weather through perhaps all of this week. Normal highs for this time of year have us in the upper 60s. Please keep in mind with the extended dry conditions, hot temperatures, and low humidities, parts of northern lower and north central lower Michigan remain under a high fire threat. Burning is not advised. Click here for more information. For the latest forecast, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 70s. Breezy southeast winds at 12 to 24 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Breezy winds. Lows near 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm! Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Highs in the mid 80s. Isolated shower possible.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

