Today's Forecast; Sunny and Warmer Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Gorgeous weather continues to prevail across West Michigan, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures above to much above average. Aside from a few patches of morning fog, sunshine is going to dominate the sky scene over the next several days. High temperatures will flirt with 80-degrees, and lows will slip into the 50s. This spectacular stretch of weather is thanks to a huge area of high pressure that will continue to remain in control of the weather across the region. For comparison: "average" highs this time of year are in the upper 60s with "average" lows in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs through Tuesday will reach the 80-degree mark; and will cool slightly for the middle of the week. Even those slightly cooler mid-week temperatures will be several degrees above average. Warmer air returns by the end of the week into the weekend, with highs back up to around the 80-degree mark! Unfortunately, even though the dry weather is nice for outdoor activities, the drought conditions will continue to worsen across many West Michigan communities. There's no sign of any significant storminess or precipitation coming our way through at least the middle of the second week of October! Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs around 80. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Comfortably Cool. Lows in the mid-50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant. Highs in the low 70s..

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. Highs near 80-degrees

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm. Highs near 80-degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube