Today's Forecast: Sunny and seasonal

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We will kick off Tuesday with mostly clear skies offering plenty of sunshine for the day. Most outdoor plans look great for the rest of this week with highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s and decreased humidity. While some areas picked up several inches of rain this past week, many did not as we are still in a drought for most of the area and not much widespread relief is on the way. The chance for showers and thunderstorms do return though overnight Thursday into Friday morning and some storms could be on the stronger side. Check back for forecast updates later this week as we will also pick up a bit of humidity for one day on Friday. Please be careful with any burning or campfires in the weeks to come and be sure to check on any burn restrictions in your area.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. North winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. North northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. North to northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Late overnight showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mainly morning shower and storm chances; otherwise partly cloudy. A bit of humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube