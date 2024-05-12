Today's Forecast: Sunny and seasonable Mother's Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Another, albeit smaller chance, to view the northern lights has come and gone. Click here for more information about the Northern Lights. Happy Mother's Day! Most of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop overnight Sunday and into Monday. Some of which could be on the strong to severe side. We have a MARGINAL RISK for areas northwest of Grand Rapids. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

SUNDAY/MOTHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely with a few scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers likely with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the lower 70s.

