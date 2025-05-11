Today's Forecast; Sunny and Pleasant Mother's Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Plenty of sunshine will fill the skies across West Michigan for this Mother's Day, as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Dry air sticks around the Great Lakes for the next few days with temperatures increasing a few degrees each day. Be careful if you plan on doing any burning. Our dry air/atmosphere along with breezy conditions at times will increase our fire danger. A "Summer-feeling" air mass will build for the week ahead, with highs near the 80-degree mark and bit more humidity building as well. Several dry hours are likely each day, with the chance for a few "pop-up" showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Slightly cooler air returns by next weekend, with highs closer to "average" around 70-degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: (MOTHER'S DAY) Mostly Sunny and Pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool, with lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s (near Lake Michigan) to low 80s (inland).

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Chance shower or storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 70

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 70

