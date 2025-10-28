Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: More sunshine is expected today, but it will be a little breezy again. Rain showers likely hold off until the end of the week. The pattern remains dry and slightly cooler than "average" through the middle of the week, with high temperatures holding in the low 50s and mornings in the mid/upper 30s. No major storms are on the horizon for West Michigan anytime soon. At this point, a few showers are possible for Halloween and into the weekend. A major hurricane is slamming the island of Jamaica as a category five with 175 mph winds and the likelihood of 20 to 30 inches of rain. We expect catastrophic damage there. Hurricane Melissa will cause massive devastation on Jamaica; eventually moving toward Eastern Cuba, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. A little breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy A little breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of evening/night showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Remember to "Fall Back" an hour at 2 a.m., as Eastern Standard Time Returns. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

