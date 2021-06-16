Today's Forecast: Sunny and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN - The Forecast from Fox 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cool and clear start to the day as Wednesday brings us plenty of sunshine with high pressure in control. More of the same is true for Thursday, although temperatures and humidity levels will be up just a bit, along with the potential for some late day clouds. Thursday night showers and storms become a possibility in the forecast. Some wet weather may linger for the first half of Friday while we wait for a cold front to clear the area. Behind that front, dry and comfortable conditions will reestablish themselves... just in time for the weekend. These are some of the longer days we're seeing this time of year with about 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. Once the summer solstice arrives on Sunday, our daylight hours will gradually shrink.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. North to northwest winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Late overnight showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mainly morning shower and storm chances; otherwise partly cloudy. A bit of humidity with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Comfortable with highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube