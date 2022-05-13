Today's Forecast: Sunny and hot... again!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Yesterday's record high temperature was 86 degrees, set back in 1896. We broke that record in Grand Rapids, reaching 87 degrees this afternoon. Muskegon also broke their daily record, reaching 91 degrees today. Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy this morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine continues today, along with the heat. High temperatures stay in the lower to middle 80s this afternoon, which could generate the third day in a row of potential record-breaking temperatures. A cold front shift into West Michigan on Saturday, firing up the chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain is likely in the afternoon, with a few thunderstorms potentially producing heavy downpours, but nothing expected to be severe. Outside of a light sprinkle we should stay dry for much of the Riverbank Run. The chance for scattered rain showers continues into Sunday and Monday, with a large part of both days being dry. Along with the chance for precipitation, the cold front will bring cooler temperatures for next week. High temperatures are anticipated to return to the middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Another hot one, with highs in the middle to upper 80s!

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. South southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Cloud cover increasing due to passing cold front. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Chance of passing shower. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

