Today's Forecast: Sunny and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clouds broke up overnight leading us to a nicer day with filtered sunshine for your Saturday. Temperatures today will feel a bit cooler with our breezy winds….bundle up! The next system to affect us comes in Sunday afternoon with a wintry mix possible for a period north of Grand Rapids and rain showers for the rest of us through the afternoon as milder temperatures push into the low to mid 40s during the evening on brisk southerly flow out ahead of low pressure passing to our northwest. On the backside of this system, we expect lake-effect snow showers on Monday. Light accumulations are likely so keep tabs on the forecast for Monday. Very windy conditions are also in the cards to start the workweek. Yet another system, albeit weak, arrives Tuesday late afternoon into early Wednesday morning with more light snow with possible light accumulations.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. West northwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. A wintry mix possible north of Grand Rapids for a period during the morning and early afternoon. Becoming breezy too. Highs reach the low to mid 40s during the evening. Southeast to south winds at 10-20 mph, higher gusts at times.

MONDAY: Cloudy and very windy with lake-effect snow showers likely. Light accumulations likely with the focus along/west of U.S. 131. Temps fall into the upper 20s. West northwest winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 45 mph at times.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake-effect flurries during the morning. A new system brings light snow for the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with lingering flurries. Highs near 30 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

