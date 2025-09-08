Today's Forecast: Sunnier & warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: It was a colder night with lows in the upper 30s north of I-96 for the first time since June 2nd! Our Monday will be the last seasonably cool day of this fall-like stretch that has lasted almost 2 weeks. Highs Monday will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday through the rest of the work week temperatures climb into the middle to upper 70s, with several days in the 80s likely toward the end of the week and weekend! This comes as a big ridge of high pressure nudges out of the 4 Corners region into the Midwest, flipping our pattern to dry, sunny and warm days. Rain chances are near zero area wide this week, with our next chance coming on Saturday. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as chilly during the day. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. A bit breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs near 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

