Today's Forecast; Sunday Morning Snow

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Widespread snow continues through mid-morning, with the snow finally winding down mid to late morning. Travel conditions will remain quite hazardous this morning as roads are snow-covered and very slippery. A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect through 10 a.m. With the long-duration nature of the snow, totals from this system have amounted to 5-10 inches area wide. Travel will be difficult this morning not just in West Michigan, but across the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest regions. This system is also impacting air travel. Here is the link to the Real Time Flight Tracker at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, which continues to show multiple delays and cancellations on some regional flights. Lake effect snow showers will develop on the backside of this low pressure center, with several more inches of snow likely in areas west of US-131.

TODAY: WINTER STORM WARNING Heavy snow tapering down by noon. Afternoon lake effect snow showers likely. Highs in the low 30s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Any lingering snow ending. Lows in the teens. NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Colder with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Cold and quiet. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Cold and quiet. Few snow showers. Highs near 30-degrees

THURSDAY: Sharply colder with snow showers. Highs in the low-20s

FRIDAY: Chance few snow showers. Highs in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Quiet and Not as Cold. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and quiet. Highs near 30-degrees.

