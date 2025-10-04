Today's Forecast; Summer-feeling Weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A mid-Summer air mass continues to prevail across West Michigan this first weekend of October, with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Both weekend days will approach record high temperatures! In addition to the warmer temperatures, dew points will be on the increase, creating even warmer-feeling conditions! This will likely be the last of the 80s of the season, and likely the year. For comparison: "average" this time of year are highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s. Drought conditions will continue to worsen across West Michigan as we stay dry through the weekend. Scattered showers are finally in the forecast early next week...mainly later Monday into Tuesday. Those showers will come along with a significant pattern shift; dropping high temperatures into the "seasonable sixties" starting Tuesday right into next weekend. Make sure to stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. A bit breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Rain may arrive late evening into the overnight. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and sharply cooler with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: October Weather Reality! Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 60s. Lows in the 30s. (Patchy frost possible)

FRIDAY: Sunny skies and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

