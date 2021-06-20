Today's Forecast: Strong showers and storms this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Sunday starts dry with some sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Plan on an active weather evening, West Michigan. Nearly all of West Michigan falls under a slight risk for severe weather, with locations along and south of I-96 under an enhanced risk. All types of severe weather are possible, but damaging winds are likely the greatest concern. Isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out south of I-96. You'll want to make sure any loose items in your yard are secured by tomorrow evening and if possible, park your car in a garage. We're expecting storms to fire up around 5 pm. Isolated showers persist into Monday morning, with drier skies by the afternoon. By Monday night it is dry, clear and cool with lows expected to drop into the 40s. With the cold air aloft, there will be a fair amount of cloud development on Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures quickly trend up by the end of the work week.

Also...Summer arrives (officially) at 11:32 p.m. Sunday night. It marks the longest day of the year with more than 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight. This might be the best gift for dad, seeing that Sunday is Father's Day!

TODAY/FATHER'S DAY: Increasing afternoon clouds with highs in the mid 80s. Thunderstorms arrive during the late afternoon and evening.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms overnight, likely strong to severe. Overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms, mainly during the morning. Highs reach the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool with highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

