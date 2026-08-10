Today's Forecast: Mainly dry, with isolated late day storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Kara James: Most of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Another round of storms on the edge of a ridge of high pressure in the Plains will roll through this evening and overnight, especially along and south of I-94. More heavy rain is expected in these storms, and could cause more flooding in spots. Brief gusty winds are also possible. West Michigan is in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) both today and Tuesday for isolated severe storms with damaging winds. Rounds of rain and storms are likely Wednesday too. We don't look to dry out until around Thursday and Friday, with more showers likely Saturday along a cold front. Highs stay in the low 80s most of the week with upper 70s likely this weekend behind the cold front.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered storms this evening, mainly south of I-94. Winds: W/NW 10 - 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance rain and storms south of I-94. Gusty winds and flooding possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms. Some strong to severe possible. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube