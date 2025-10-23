Today's Forecast: Still breezy & cool, not as much rain

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Reece Cole: Scattered showers and a cool wind continue from the cut off low over Lake Huron into Thursday. Lake effect and lake enhanced rain showers won't end until early Friday. The coldest air of the season remains, only reaching the upper 40s to near 50 along with a stiff 15 to 20 mph breeze. Feels like temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low/mid 40s. A strong high pressure system moves in for the weekend, keeping us clear and pleasant. Our first freeze is possible Saturday morning. Cover the plants or bring them indoors! Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, blustery, and cold with showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers, mostly along the lakeshore. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated shower can't be ruled out. Dry and clearing by sunset. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s.

