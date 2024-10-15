Today's Forecast: Still a lingering shower, breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Overnight lows across West Michigan didn't reach freezing in most communities, as a layer of clouds acted as a blanket for temperatures to remain in the middle 30s. However, the clouds will be the limiting factor in Tuesday afternoon highs, reaching only 50 degrees for most today! We will have a brisk north to northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph with 25 mph gusts possible. Outside of an isolated shower today, we will be entering another dry stretch with plenty of sun and quiet conditions. Highs are at their lowest Tuesday, and warming by about 5 degrees everyday through Sunday. We will see 70s return by the end of the weekend or early next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Slight chance of a shower along the lakefront or north of I-96. Highs near 50 degrees with a north wind at 5 to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Last of any isolated shower activity, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the middle 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies, quiet and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube