Today's Forecast: Steady to moderate snow likely

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We are tracking a system that will bring widespread accumulating snow today, impacting the morning and evening commutes. Indications are that our southern counties will see the least amount of snow of only an inch or two (south of I-94), but the heart of our FOX 17 viewing area will be on the order of 4" to 7" across Ottawa, Kent, and Ionia Counties. The latest forecast models show the heaviest swath of snow along I-96, where 4" to 7" of snow will be possible, which includes Grand Rapids. Lighter amounts will occur both north and south of the heavier side of the 4" to 7" swatch. This snow will be a thick, heavy, and wet consistency and good packing. For more information on Friday's system, click here. Plan on partly cloudy skies and dry conditions this weekend. The chance of rain returns next Tuesday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Moderate to heavy at times, primarily along I-96. Some rain may mix in across our southern counties. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and snow showers, otherwise decreasing clouds overnight. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warmer. P.M. and nighttime rain showers possible. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

