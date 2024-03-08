Today's Forecast: Steady showers to end the week

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Rain is set to move into West Michigan mid morning, starting in our southwest communities even earlier. Showers will become widespread through the day on Friday, lasting into the overnight hours. Rain chances remain on Saturday, especially early, before colder air filters in behind this system by Saturday evening and overnight. With temperatures will falling below the freezing point, some light snow showers will be possible. Rain totals will range between .50" to .75" for most, with an inch or more possible in isolated towns. With how warm our ground is, don't expect any significant opportunity for accumulating snow. Temperatures will return to the 50s and lower 60s next week, along with some sunshine on Monday and Tuesday. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers developing in the mid/late morning southwest of Grand Rapids. Rain becomes widespread in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s near 40. Wind North at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cooler with rain showers likely in the morning, perhaps a few snowflakes overnight. Breezy and cooler, too. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube