Today's Forecast: Steady rain, gusty winds and warmer temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Steady rain will continue to fall early this morning. In fact, rain could be quite heavy at times! A few thunderstorms are possible, as well especially around and south of I-94 where we find a Marginal risk for severe weather today. Many communities will pick up between 0.75" to 1.25" of rain accumulation by this evening. A wintry mix can't be ruled out north of I-96 early this morning, which could lead to slick travel. Strong winds are a key element of this system, where some wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Isolated power outages will be possible. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES and WIND ADVISORIES have been posted. Cooler air sweeps in tonight transitioning precipitation over to snow into Friday. Minor snow accumulations are expected with lake enhancement possible (less than an inch for most). For more information about the latest alerts and specific details about the system between Thursday and Friday, click HERE. Sunshine returns for this weekend with temperatures above average! There will be several days over the forecast period with high temperatures in the 40s. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Widespread rain showers likely and windy. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Cooler air arrives by evening with a changeover to snow showers. Shifting winds with sustained speeds between 15 to 30 mph in some areas. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain transitioning to light snow showers. Winds decreasing. Lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Scattered light snow showers possible with lake enhancement and mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

