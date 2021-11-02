Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Keep your winter coats handy this week, perhaps the gloves too. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are anticipated today with another breezy and chilly start and continuing all day. It's possible to see lake effect rain showers and a few quickly melting snowflakes today and Wednesday. The coldest air and best chance for snow flakes is tonight and early Wednesday morning. The rest of the week looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds but still chilly. The upcoming weekend we start to slowly see rebounding temperatures at least back in the lower to mid 50s for daytime highs.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few lake effect showers with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph, with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some light scattered rain and snow showers possible. Lows around 30. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few lake effect showers with a few snowflakes possibly mixing in. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few lingering light rain/snow showers. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 50.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

