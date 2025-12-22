Today's Forecast; Spotty Morning Lt. Snow or Mix

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: We are kicking off this Christmas week with an area of lt. snow or a brief period of lt. mixed precipitation moving through West Michigan. This is a weak system without much moisture, so any precipitation will be very light and limited. Temperatures this morning are below freezing, so watch for a few icy or slippery spots on area roads. Temperatures will climb above freezing this afternoon, with highs in the mid-30s. The overall pattern is going to be quiet and milder this week, with a few isolated rain showers possible later Christmas day into early Friday. Highs will reach the low-40s with sunshine Tuesday, and may approach 50-degrees in some spots on Christmas Day. Temperatures are likely to be even warmer next week; for the week between Christmas and the start of 2026!

TODAY: Lt. snow or a lt. wintry mix. Cloudy skies and not as cold. Highs in the mid-30s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Temps hold in the low-30s. Winds: S 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Morning cloudiness will give way to afternoon sunshine Highs in the low-40s. Winds: W 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s

THURSDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Cloudy and warmer. Chance late day rain showers. Highs in the mid-upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Few morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy and mild. Highs in the mid-upper 40s

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs around 40-degrees

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s

MONDAY: Chance snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube