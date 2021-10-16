Today's Forecast: Spotty lake effect rain showers possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some early to mid morning sunshine today, we expect skies to trend partly sunny to mostly cloudy with spotty lake-effect rain showers. Temperatures will feel very much like fall with highs only in the 50s! With the difference in water temperature and air temperature, some waterspouts are possible on Lake Michigan with wave action running about six to eight feet! Sunshine and drier conditions arrive on Sunday and beyond.

TODAY: Some early to mid morning sunshine, otherwise becoming partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, cool, and fall-like. Spotty to isolated lake effect or lake enhanced rain showers possible. Highs only in the middle 50s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph. Waterspouts possible on Lake Michigan!

TONIGHT: Chance of evening spotty showers with clouds, otherwise decreasing clouds. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube