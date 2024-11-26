Today's Forecast: Some sunshine, breezy, cooler

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be breezy and cooler, but mainly dry. In fact, we expect some sunshine today as some of the cloud cover should scour out of the region. Another storm system will track into the Midwest on Wednesday, bringing us a chance for rain/snow mix Wednesday evening/night, especially in our southern communities. This system is trending drier and weaker for southern Lower Michigan, so we don't anticipate any major impacts. As the system moves east on Thanksgiving Day, highs will be in the 30s as lake effect snow sets up Thursday night through the weekend as a sharply colder pattern unfolds. Expect some snow accumulations to stick more than our first snow event, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131! We'll have west-northwest winds, which will favor the heaviest and steadiest snows along/west of U.S. 131, and south/west of Grand Rapids. Early indications are that 3" to 6" (locally more) may fall in these areas from Thursday night into Saturday. Locations north/east of Grand Rapids will see only an inch or two (if that). Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team for future updates on our Holiday forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cooler with a few early morning drizzle/flakes possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the 20s!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, mostly cloudy overnight. Winds diminish. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night light rain/snow showers, especially south of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 30s near 40. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain/snow showers. Nighttime lake effect snow develops as colder air arrives. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with lake effect snow showers likely. Steadiest and heaviest along/west of U.S. 131 and south/west of Grand Rapids. Accumulations likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

