Today's Forecast: Some A.M. Fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After some early morning areas of fog, we expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warm conditions today. Isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop late this evening and overnight as a warm front lifts into the state. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday, becoming more widespread on Wednesday as a cold front slides across the state. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Areas of early morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Chance of late evening showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers possible under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s.

