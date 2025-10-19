Today's Forecast; Soggy Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Widespread moderate to heavy rain will persist across West Michigan. Most areas will receive 1-3 inches of rain from the back-to-back days of weekend rain. Fortunately, the ground was so dry due to the several dry months and drought conditions, widespread flooding is not likely. Ponding of water is possible on some area roadways. This much-needed rain to help chip away at the moderate to severe drought that has built into most of the Lower Peninsula. Today will be a very cool and blustery day, with wind gusts that could be 30-40 mph in the afternoon. The active weather continues next week, with additional rain periods of rain as a much cooler pattern sets up for the region.Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall. Windy with gusts 30 to 40 mph possible. Much cooler with temperatures holding in the mid-50s. *GALE WARNING*

TONIGHT: Rain ending. Clearing and colder. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and quiet. Highs near 60-degrees. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 50-degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and cool. Highs around 50-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid-50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

