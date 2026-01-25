Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today's Forecast; Very cold; Snow mainly south of I-96

Very cold air remains locked into the Great Lakes, with wind chills well below zero. Areas south of Grand Rapids will see widespread snow, with hazardous travel from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Detroit
WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is on the northern side of a major winter storm system which will produce snow across southern Michigan today; mainly in areas south of Grand Rapids, with hazardous travel from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Detroit A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10PM, for a widespread swath of 1-3" of snow. Lows remain in the single digits next week with highs mainly in the teens, with occasional snow showers each day.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (South of Grand Rapids) Windy and cold with snow showers. Highs near 10. Lows: 0 to -5 WIND CHILLS: -10 to -15

TONIGHT: Remaining cold with lt. snow. Lows near 2. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Cold with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs near 20.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

