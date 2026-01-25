Today's Forecast; Very cold; Snow mainly south of I-96

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: West Michigan is on the northern side of a major winter storm system which will produce snow across southern Michigan today; mainly in areas south of Grand Rapids, with hazardous travel from Kalamazoo to Lansing and Detroit A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 10PM, for a widespread swath of 1-3" of snow. Lows remain in the single digits next week with highs mainly in the teens, with occasional snow showers each day.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (South of Grand Rapids) Windy and cold with snow showers. Highs near 10. Lows: 0 to -5 WIND CHILLS: -10 to -15

TONIGHT: Remaining cold with lt. snow. Lows near 2. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Cold with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs near 20.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the mid-teens.

