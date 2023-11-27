Today's Forecast: Snow showers & breezy with feel like temps in the teens

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Many communities will see snow showers continue into the work week. Some locations in West Michigan could pick up 1" to 3" of snow accumulation total through Tuesday, with isolated spots picking up 3" to 4" in lake effect bands. Drive with caution today and tomorrow. Winds today will be steady at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, meaning the lake effect snow will reach further inland than just U.S.-131 with a NW flow. Temperatures only in the upper 20s near 30, feels like temperatures will be in the teens today, and potentially single digits tonight! After the lake effect winds die down throughout Tuesday, temperatures will begin warming back up to the upper 30s and lower 40s for the rest of the work week and into next weekend. We are tracking a couple of systems that may bring rain to snow mix both Friday and Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Breezy. Winds west at 15 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph. Additional 1 to 3 inches of snow possible. Wind chills in the teens.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Breezy. Lows near 20 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cold start, otherwise Cloudy with lighter lake effect snow showers, Mostly along and west of U.S.-131. Highs in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Gradually clearing to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

