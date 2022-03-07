Today's Forecast: Snow showers & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Snow showers returning to West Michigan this morning, bringing a widespread 1" to 4" of snow accumulation by Tuesday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and counties to the north from until 3 P.M. Monday for 2" to 4" inches of snow possible. South of Grand Rapids, the system will start as a rain/snow mix or rain before transitioning to all snow by daybreak. All snow should move out of West Michigan by the mid-afternoon. Temperatures will only reach the low to mid 30s on today. Drier conditions with some sunshine settle in for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The next system we are watching is due to arrive on Friday. You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecasts and live radar.

TODAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Snow accumulation between 1" to 4" is possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Ground temperatures are fairly mild, and will minimize some accumulation totals, especially along I-94. Winds breezy in the afternoon out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a rain / snow mix. Highs in the upper 30s.

