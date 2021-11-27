Today's Forecast: Snow showers and breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We start off the weekend dry and mostly cloudy but snow showers will move in throughout the late morning and early afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY goes into place at 10 a.m. and continues until 11 p.m. for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana and Ottawa counties. This clipper system dives southward into the region today and brings periods of light snow into West Michigan by late morning and for the afternoon and evening. The potential for 1-2" with an isolated 3” of snow is possible with slippery and slushy roads developing. Additional snow showers lake-effect variety will occur into Sunday as well and another chance for additional snow showers on Monday as well.. High temperatures through the weekend remain in the 30s, overnight lows in the 20s, bundle up!

TODAY: Thickening clouds. Light snow develops mid-morning and goes into the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Periods of light snow. Total accumulations of 1-2" possible. Higher amounts around and north of I-96, lesser amounts south of I-96. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds shift to the northwest late in the overnight at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lake-effect flurries and snow showers likely. Light additional accumulations possible. Highs in the middle 30s. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few light afternoon and evening rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

