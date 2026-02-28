Today's Forecast: Snow moves in Saturday afternoon

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki: We are tracking a weak system that will bring some snow showers later this afternoon into the evening. While not a ton of snow, there could be some travel impacts this evening as snow comes down. We expect this to begin after 2 p.m. and continue through the evening. It will wrap up before midnight. A widespread 1"-2" is expected, with accumulations mainly on elevated and grassy spots. Temperatures today will be in the 30s. Cold air lingers Sunday and Monday but with some sunshine. It will become more active, with several chances for rain or a rain/snow mix next week. Longer range temperature outlooks still keep Michigan in at/above normal readings into the first full week of March and perhaps beyond. Normal highs are in the mid/upper 30s. Don't forget to wake up early on Tuesday March 3 between 6AM and 7AM to see the total lunar eclipse. We may see a "blood red" moon, providing skies are reasonably clear. Get more here.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening snow developing. Accumulations of 1" to 2" possible, with some isolated 3" amounts around I-96. Highs will occur at midnight in the lower 40s, then fall into the lower 30s the remainder of the day. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow ends before midnight with some clearing by morning. Lows in the upper teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain or freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Showers possible with mild temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube