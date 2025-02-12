Today's Forecast: Snow develops, heaviest this afternoon and evening

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A winter storm system moving out of the central Plains will bring widespread heavy snow into the Great Lakes region beginning this afternoon and lasting into Thursday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for all of West Michigan from 1 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Thursday to account for the widespread accumulating snow. Totals of 4" to 6" are likely (with isolated higher amounts) and travel impacts expected. The current track of this system going through the Ohio Valley keeps West Michigan in an area of only snow, although some light freezing rain/drizzle may mix in at times south/east of Grand Rapids. Some lake effect snow showers are possible Thursday morning and midday as this system wraps up, but should be light. Valentine's Day evening brings the potential of more snow during the evening and at night. Your dinner plans are safe, but be aware that several more inches of snow are possible Friday evening through the weekend. Cold air is likely holding on through the end of February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with snow developing and becoming moderate to heavy this afternoon and evening. Snowfall rates may approach one inch per hour. Total accumulation across a majority of the area through Thursday morning on the order of 4" to 6". Highs in the mid 20s. Winds east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow gradually tapering off to light snow showers by daybreak. Lows around 20. Winds northeast/north at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with lighter snow showers through about midday. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills in the single digits and teens. Some blowing and drifting snow possible.

FRIDAY: Party sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of evening/night snow developing. Accumulations possible. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow likely. Additional moderate accumulations likely. Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens.

