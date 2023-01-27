Today's Forecast: Snow developing with gusty winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Lingering light flurries are possible to kick off your morning. There will be two more waves of snow tracking through the region between now and the weekend. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for counties around and NW of Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today. The first wave arrives this afternoon, providing another 1" to 2" of accumulation. Isolated higher amounts up to 4" are possible due to lake enhancement, especially north and west of Grand Rapids. Gusty winds will be present today as well increasing speeds upwards of 35-45 mph making for blowing snow and temperatures feeling in the teens. The secondary wave sweeps in on Saturday afternoon lasting into Sunday, with an additional 3" to 6" possible by Sunday evening. This comes down to about 1" to 3" per day over the weekend. Isolated higher amounts are likely. All-in-all, keep your snow gear handy this week! Bitter cold air is on tap this weekend, dropping high temperatures into the 20s. The cold snap is likely to hang around into the beginning of February. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Cloudy and becoming windy with widespread snow developing by afternoon. Another 1" to 2" likely in most spots, with isolated higher amounts from lake enhancement north and west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Lull in activity with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Lows in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with another wave of snow arriving in the afternoon. Another 1" to 3" possible. Highs in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Another 1" to 3" possible. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, few flurries possible. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light flurries possible. Highs in the lower 20s.

