Today's Forecast; Smoky sunshine to start the week

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A statewide AIR QUALITY ADVISORY remains in effect today due to Canadian wildfire smoke. Fires are burning out of control in Canada, with the upper level atmospheric winds continuing to stream the smoke into West Michigan. Air quality may briefly improve for a few hours today, but the smoke concentrations will quickly thicken again to finish the day. Highs will warm up a few degrees each day as the high pressure nudges east, but even as temperatures climb into the mid-80s, humidity levels will remain comfortable today. The heat and humidity will continue to surge later this week, with highs approaching 90-degrees by the end of the week. Another heat wave appears to be in sight to finish the week into the weekend. At the same time, rain chances remain very low through the weekend, with several counties across West Michigan facing drought conditions; which will be worsening in the days ahead. Lows will slowly creep into the middle and upper 60s by late week but will be overall comfortable. It does look to be a dry week, with little in terms of rainfall chances until next weekend. We may be able to start seeing the Perseid Meteors in the coming days, but they don't peak until August 12/13. This is an annual event and stems from debris from the tail of the comet Swift Tuttle. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: AIR QUALITY ADVISORY. Smoky sunshine. A bit warmer. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and comfortable. Lows near 60. Winds: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: E 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and bit humid. Slight chance isolated shower or thunderstorm, mainly east of US-131. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Warmer and muggier. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Hot and Muggy. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Hot and Muggy. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Muggy. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm. Highs in the mid-upper 80s.

