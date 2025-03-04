Today's Forecast: Showers early, thunder possible this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The next storm system is arriving this morning as scattered showers move in for Tuesday, with even more rain into Wednesday. Winds midday will gust up to 25 mph as the warm air advects in from the south. Highs will reach the upper 40s! The steadier rain arrives late this evening, with a few rumbles of thunder possible into early Wednesday as highs reach into the mid 50s! Rain changes over to snow by late Wednesday night as colder air arrives, but accumulations look to be minimal for snowfall at this time. Rain totals will be around an inch or more areawide. Colder air swings in behind the low pressure system, and highs Thursday will top out in the middle 30s, but sunshine returns by Thursday afternoon. DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME returns this weekend! Make sure to move the clocks forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a midday breeze. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rainy and becoming breezy. A rumble of thunder is possible. Mild with lows in the lower 40s. Winds south at 10 top 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain likely. Chance of a wintry mix later in the day and at night. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but windy and sharply cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Late day rain/snow possible, especially south of I-94.

SATURDAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

