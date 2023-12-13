Today's Forecast: Seasonal & mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A Small Craft Advisory has been posted through 8 a.m. due to strong winds generating high waves in Lake Michigan. Wave heights will range between 3 to 6 feet. High pressure will remain in control this workweek, delivering sunshine and dry weather. Today brings high temperatures in the upper 30s. However, a wave of warmth is on the way for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will climb to the middle to upper 40s for the end of this week and weekend. The next chance of rain in West Michigan arrives this weekend. The latest models indicate rain developing late Saturday and persisting into Sunday. However, any chance of rain is limited.

Longer range forecast models and trends indicate we have a good chance of above-normal temperatures right before Christmas. The average high temperature around that time of year is around 34 degrees. Unless this pattern breaks down, it may be difficult to get a white Christmas. In fact, a "green" Christmas is looking more likely for Michigan. Much of the entire nation may be seeing above average temperatures leading up to Christmas itself, so perhaps travel will be good. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Some morning cloudiness, otherwise becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine in the morning, with gradually increasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy, too. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain late. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube